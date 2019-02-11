This $350,000 Armored Cadillac Escalade Has Gun Ports, Electric-Shock Doors, Smokescreen Systems

Have you ever found yourself cruising down the highway in your Cadillac Escalade wishing your luxury SUV was a bit...safer? I'm not talking about having more airbags or blind-spot monitoring kind of safer, but features like hidden gun ports, ballistic glass, smokescreen systems, and door handles that'll shock the crap out of anyone who tries to invite themselves in. If you have, then Wyoming-based vehicle armoring company AddArmor can help you with that—and all you're going to need is approximately $350,000.

Called the "Executive Protection Escalade," the blacked-out Caddie combines some of the most advanced security and anti-ballistic technology with luxurious and private jet-like interior finishes. The end result is a nearly stock-looking exterior that's anything but in terms of performance, capabilities, and...price.