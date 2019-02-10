9 Coolest Cutaway Engines of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Cars are neat, but they aren't the only thing worth displaying when you’re at a major event like the Chicago Auto Show. As marvels of engineering, modern engines would be equally worthy of exhibition, even without being vivisected and polished to a glimmer.

Venerable designs like GM's supercharged, pushrod V-8 share the show floor with clever upstarts like Nissan's variable-compression VC-Turbo engine, and Hyundai's Nexo Fuel Cell Stack, which only gets stranger the longer you look at it. Below are the 10 engines The Drive considers the most interesting on show in Chicago—we'll start small, and put the biggest engines last.

Hyundai Fuel Cell Stack