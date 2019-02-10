FIA President Jean Todt's Factory-Restored Lamborghini Miura SV Is Drop Dead Gorgeous
Lamborghini's in-house restoration studio spent 13 months rebuilding the V-12 classic.
Being the president of motorsport mega organization FIA has its perks. Current boss man Jean Todt started out as a mere rally driver, working his way through Peugeot and then on to Ferrari, where he became CEO. After settling into his new position at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, Todt officially cut his ties with the Prancing Horse by purchasing a Raging Bull, and arguably the most beautiful at that—a Miura SV.
Lamborghini announced that Polo Storico, its in-house restoration division, has finished its work on Todt's 1972 Miura SV, chassis number 3673. The process took 13 months despite the fact that the car was dumped on Polo Storico's doorstep with little more than some 47-year-old wear and tear. Thus, the year-plus rebuild entailed a full dismantling of the car to verify that all of the numbers matched, so Lamborghini's mechanics only had to repair dents, scratches, and paint damage rather than replace parts.
The finished product now looks like it did when it was delivered to its first owner in 1972, complete with a Rosso Corsa and gold exterior with black leather interior.
Chassis No. 3673 was handed off to its owner at a special ceremony at Polo Storico's headquarters by Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini. It's currently on display alongside a Lamborghini 400 GT and a bevy of other gorgeous vintage supercars at Retromobile, Paris' motor show devoted entirely to classic cars. The show runs from Feb. 6-10.
If you can't make it to France, check out this gallery of Jean Todt's lovely Miura SV below.
