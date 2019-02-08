These Are the 5 Best Tailgates of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

For truck manufacturers, the Chicago Auto Show is a battleground. Armed with chrome, four-wheel-drive, and going with a the new trend of nifty functions never before seen on a tailgate, armies of pickups fight for the biggest slice of the huge American market.

The latest front of the pickup war is the humble tailgate, the subject of this list. Automakers have knows for decades that the tailgate can be more than a folding flap of metal, and have utilized it as a canvas for decorating the truck. Only recently has the tailgate's potential to add functionality to the truck been realized, and some creative interpretations of the previously simple tailgate are on display at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. Our five favorites from the show can be found below.

2019 GMC Sierra MultiPro