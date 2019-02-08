Ex-Renault Head Carlos Ghosn Offers to Repay Versailles for Marie Antoinette-Inspired Party

Apparently, when you're at the center of a major international scandal involving under-reported income, every little party you happen to host at a French palace goes under the microscope. Killjoys! But such is the strange life of ex-Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn at the moment.

Ghosn remains jailed in the Tokyo Detention House over charges that he understated his pay as chairman and CEO of Nissan to Japanese authorities. However, yesterday, it was Renault that called for French prosecutors to investigate a lavish party Ghosn hosted at the Château de Versailles to celebrate his second marriage and wife's birthday, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Renault has a sponsorship deal with the Château de Versailles that allowed it to host certain events at the palace, which is both a former French royal residence as well as a UNESCO World Heritage site, free of charge. The deal itself was worth €2.3 million ($2.6 million U.S.) according to the Financial Times. The funds were earmarked for the restoration of the Salon de la Paix reception room.

However, Renault found a document valuing Ghosn's rental of Versailles' Grand Trianon on Oct. 8, 2016—the same day as his party there—at €50,000 ($57,000 U.S.), per a source close to the matter who spoke with the Wall Street Journal. That source also said there was a receipt from a third-party organizer that noted the rental as "a gift from Versailles." Renault alleges that Ghosn misused Renault's corporate sponsorship to host a personal party, thus benefiting personally at the expense of Renault's future ability to host events there.