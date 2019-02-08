Video Shows School Bus Driver Being Shot by Toyota Corolla Driver in Road Rage Incident

The Minnesota Department of Transportation released chilling video of a school bus driver being shot in an apparent road rage incident. The footage, which was made available to the public on Wednesday, was captured from a nearby traffic camera and outlines the incident from the moment of the shooting up until police arrive.

During a snowstorm on Tuesday, cars can be seen traversing a snow-covered highway near downtown Minneapolis at a slow pace. Unexpectedly, a Toyota stops in the left-most lane of traffic and a man dressed in a security guard uniform exits his vehicle and begins walking on the shoulder towards a school bus.

The situation soon escalated as the man, identified by police at the time of the incident as 31-year-old Kenneth Lilly, can be seen holding a pistol and firing several shots towards the front of the bus. Lilly then continues to the passenger-side of the vehicle and fires several more times.