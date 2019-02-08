We Talked to the Insane Ohio Ford Dealership Now Selling 725-HP F-150s for $39,995

It's not hard to argue that the F-150 and Mustang, respectively, are the heart and soul of Ford's lineup. The Mustang serves the latter, a manifestation of the spirit of the Detroit-based carmaker's 100-plus years of bringing freedom and speed to the masses; the F-150 is the former, its colossal sales serving as the pump that keeps life-giving money flowing even as it serves the needs and desires of millions of Americans, earning FoMoCo a place of honor in the owners' own hearts.

But the Mustang and F-150 share a few other characteristics beyond the cursive-script badge on their noses. Both come with two doors and rear-wheel-drive—at least, in the case of cheaper F-Series trucks. As of the 2019 model year, they both offer a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 and a 10-speed automatic transmission on the options list. And, as of the 2019 calendar year, you can buy supercharged versions of both packing north of 700 horsepower from Lebanon Ford Performance of Lebanon, Ohio. More specifically: You can now buy a supercharged F-150 packing as much as 725 horsepower for as little as $39,995.

“We’ve built a handful of supercharged trucks in the past,” Josh Hipp, performance director at Lebanon Ford Performance, told The Drive. “[But] this will be the first time we’re targeting people who want to buy a supercharged truck...and take it home.”

As with LFP's bargain blown Mustangs, that eye-catching price applies under very specific circumstances. In the case of the F-150s, Hipp said, that $39,995 pricetag applies to a two-wheel-drive 2019 Ford F-150 XL with a regular cab, the shorter 6.5-foot bed, and the XL Sport Appearance package. Should you want your supercharged F-Series with some of the options that make today's pickup trucks so versatile (and expensive), you'll have to pay a little more. That said, Hipp said the shop will be more than happy to throw your choice of blower under the hood of any 5.0-liter-powered F-150 you buy or bring in.

“I fully expect most people to go to a four-wheel-drive, or a crew cab,” he said.

Buyers can choose from a trio of different superchargers for their money: a Roush R2650 that dials up power at the crank to a claimed 650 hp and 610 pound-feet of torque; a ProCharger Stage II with P1X head unit upgrade that makes 650 ponies; and a 2.9-liter monster of a Whipple that cranks out the headline-making 725 hp, along with 675 lb-ft. (Those seeking security from their supercharged truck builds, take note—the Roush unit comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty as standard, while the same warranty will cost you an extra $995 on the other two units.)

And, like LFP's Mustangs, that's it. The five-bucks-less-than-$40K figure is for a straightforward power grab; no added performance mods, just a whole bunch of forced-induction power. Should you want more from your F-150, though, the dealership says it'll be happy to work with you to add on other go-fast goodies—from a performance suspension to sticky drag-ready radials. And that's not as uncommon as some might think.

“I’ve seen trucks already into the nines on the track,” Hipp said.

According to Hipp, Lebanon Ford opened the order books for its supercharged F-150s on February 1st, and the company already has multiple orders in the works. Between the work and the line, buyers should expect it to take about four to six weeks for LFP to turn the truck around. Should you want the $39,995 model, however, Hipp says you can expect to wait a little longer; considering the rarity of 2WD regular cab XL F-150s with the Sport Appearance Package floating around dealer lots, any of those bargain-basement models will likely need to be special-ordered from Ford, adding another eight to 10 weeks to the wait.

Oh, and one more thing: Don't call it a Lightning. While other dealerships and custom shops have been slapping together sport trucks designed as homages and tributes to Ford's 360-hp sport truck of the late Nineties (and its less-beloved 240-hp predecessor), Hipp says LFP is explicitly avoiding attempts to cash in on the nostalgia for the supercharged Stepside. If you want to slap SVT decals on the bed of your 725-hp F-150, you'll have to do that yourself.