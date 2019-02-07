2020 Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner, Sequoia Finally Get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

As part of Thursday's Toyota Sequoia TRDPro reveal, a nugget of relief snuck its way into the company's Chicago Auto Show announcement.

Alongside all of the beefed-up offroad equipment that will be added to the go-anywhere SUV, Toyota will also fit the Sequoia TRDPro with an updated infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, this same multimedia setup will at last be available on lower trim models of the Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner, meaning you don't have to spend $50K+ to get what's essentially standard equipment across the rest of the segment.

While this may seem like minor news at first glance, the updated multimedia system fixes the glaring flaw that many have quibbled over in Toyota's truck and SUV lineup for years. Others have long offered features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in their middle-of-the-road vehicles, but somehow, Toyota hadn't caught onto this trend until now.

Screen sizes will vary between the models, though it'll undeniably be a considerable upgrade over the teensy outgoing unit.

Pair this nifty tech with extremely capable 4x4 bits and bulletproof reliability, and Toyota is once again in the conversation when considering an everyday offroader. The Tacoma already sells (and resells) in huge numbers, so it's not like it was hurting for more; however, this at least brings the truck, along with the rest of the aforementioned models, up to speed with the likes of Chevrolet and Ford.