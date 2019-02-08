The 5 Hottest Cars of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show
Special editions. Special editions everywhere.
Being set in a city that isn't as quite grabby as New York or Los Angeles and coming just a couple weeks after Detroit, the Chicago Auto Show may not be on your radar as an event that delivers big automotive debuts. Perhaps it should, though, because McCormick Place in 2019 played host to a couple of brand new sedans as well as special editions of two already-well-liked sportier machines. In no particular order, here are the five hottest cars from this year's show in the Windy City.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Volkswagen has blessed its Jetta compact sedan with 228 horsepower, independent sport suspension, a limited-slip diff, and some snazzy red trim to make the GLI. Often seen as a neglected, frumpier middle child in VW's performance lineup, the GLI's biggest hurdle will likely continue to be overcoming the envy-inducing amounts of attention its iconic, Golf-based GTI brethren gets among sport compact enthusiasts.
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition
"It's time to move out of our basement and settle down like a big boy," is what the MX-5 Miata's parents would say if the MX-5 Miata, er, had parents. Yes, Mazda's acclaimed roadster is celebrating the big 3-0 this year but thankfully, it isn't trading in any of the fun it had in its younger years for an office job, a mortgage, or a stable partner. Instead, it threw on an orange suit, Rays shoes, and had a party for 3,000 of its most hardcore fans.
2020 Toyota Tacoma
While it may not look much different than the 2019 model year, the newest Toyota Tacoma is quite fresh when it comes to tech. Inside, the truck's multimedia infotainment has received a major upgrade that now offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. Previously you had to spring nearly $50K to get that kind of equipment in a Tacoma by opting for the TRD Pro. If you do go in that direction, however, the top-o'-the-line model features Multi Terrain Mode which incorporates exterior camera views to show what's in front of, behind, and beside your pickup when offroading.
Oh, and you can still get it with a manual, too.
2020 Subaru Legacy
Subaru's midsize sedan is all-new for 2020 and brings with it an 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen as well as the model's first turbo in years. Par for the Subaru course, the new Legacy comes with all-wheel drive and a Boxer engine. Aesthetically, it sort of looks like a 2020 Camry from an alternate reality in which Toyota never found its pulse. Let's move on to the mid-engined Italian two-seater, shall we?
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia
At just 15 units, the special edition 4C Spider Italia is, technically speaking, the most exclusive car on this list. The privilege of owning one—with its Italia-only blue paint and green-white-and-red badges in and out—will set you back $5,000 more than a regular 4C Spider. Whether or not it's worth the premium is up to you, honestly, considering the Italia gets zero performance or equipment upgrades. Thankfully for Alfa Romeo, it only has to sell 15 of 'em to call it "mission accomplished."
- RELATED2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition: An Orange-Licious BirthdaySporting swanky new paint and Rays wheels, this sizzling variant of the 30-year-old Miata will be limited to 3,000 units.READ NOW
- RELATEDLimited Edition Bugatti Chiron Celebrates 110 Years of the BrandThe automaker will sell twenty copies of the Chiron Sport 110 Ans Bugatti, with each bearing the colors of the French flag.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Subaru Legacy: Seventh-Gen Family Sedan Adds New Touring Trim, Loads of New TechThe 2020 Legacy is the most technologically advanced version in the model's 30-year history.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: Better Than Ever Thanks to More Power and New PlatformThe new Jetta GLI packs gobs of performance goodies borrowed from the Golf GTI and R.READ NOW
- RELATEDAlfa Romeo 4C Replacement in the Works, Won't Get a ManualA replacement for Alfa's compact Giulietta is also in the pipeline.READ NOW