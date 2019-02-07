2020 Range Rover Evoque Features Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Option and Trick Offroad Tech

Land Rover's smallest SUV gets a big update, adding new technology and heaps of luxury.

The new Evoque has an optional mild-hybrid powertrain, a first for a Land Rover vehicle. The system uses a 48-volt hybrid system that replaces the alternator and uses the belts from the engine to help capture energy lost under braking. The battery for the system is stored under the floor in the Evoque which helps keep its center of gravity low. This new mild-hybrid system will be used to help give a bit of extra power to the engine as the vehicle accelerates.

The Evoque maintains its transverse engine layout with either a 2.0-liter turbo powerplant producing 246 horsepower or the mild-hybrid with 296 horsepower mated to a ZF nine-speed transmission. Power is sent to the ground through standard four-wheel drive with several higher-tier trims receiving a more advanced system.

“When the Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs; the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey,” said, Gerry McGovern, Land Rover chief design officer. “This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.”

The powertrain is not the only feature receiving major advancements. The 2020 Evoque is the first of Land Rover's SUVs to receive the ClearSight Gound View technology which allows the driver to "see through" the hood of the vehicle. This tech was first demonstrated in 2014 and has been further developed since then. Range Rover is also making use of new rearview camera tech, allowing drivers to flip a switch on their rearview mirror to enable a high definition view of what's behind the vehicle.

While Land Rover isn't the first to implement this tech, it has made significant improvements to the system as the Evoque's camera has been designed with a protective lip to prevent mud and water from covering the lens, along with a hydrophobic coating to repel water spray.