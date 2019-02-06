Texas Lawmaker Wants to Get Rid of Front License Plates—But Only for Fancy Cars

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others" might be a thinly veiled stab at the hypocrisy of Stalinism, but it also does a halfway decent job of describing Texas state representative Ken King's recently-introduced bill seeking to modify the Lone Star state's vehicular registration requirements. All passenger cars are equal, it argues, but when it comes to having to wear front license plates, some are more equal than others.

Texas House Bill 673, which was filed on January 7th, 2019 by Rep. King of Canada, Texas and recently brought to light via Reddit, seeks to amend the state's transportation code to the following: "A person commits an offense if the person operates on a public highway during a registration period a road tractor, a motorcycle, a trailer, a semitrailer, or a luxury passenger car that does not display a license plate [in front]." (Emphasis added by The Drive for effect.)

The bill goes on to add that, for the purposes of the law, "luxury passenger car" refers to "a passenger car that has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of at least $60,000 for a baseline model."

Currently, Texas is one of 31 states that require license plates on both the front and rear of passenger vehicles. The state briefly had no penalty for driving without a front plate due to the accidental removal of a portion, but as of September 2013, the law imposes a fine of up to $200 on anyone caught without a plate on the front of their vehicle.

Now, if you're like your humble author, you might immediately ask, "What sort of Corvette do you think this Texas state representative drives?" But you, like me, would be jumping to conclusions based on unfair stereotypes. King, it seems, is merely concerned with Corvette owners.

"People who purchase cars like a Corvette, for instance, a Corvette doesn’t come with a front license plate bracket," King told Ken Herman of The Austin American-Statesman. "And, you know, when people buy those cars, they don’t particularly want to drill a hole in their brand new car’s bumper.”