Tesla Cuts Price of Model 3 for Second Time in 2019

In an unannounced move by the company, Tesla has slashed the price of its best-selling Model 3 electric sedan by $1,100. This move marks the second price reduction in 2019 so far, following a fleet-wide price drop of $2,000 which occurred at the beginning of the year.

As of writing, the most basic Model 3 can be had for $42,900, a nine percent reduction over the $46,000 price tag that the vehicle held on on Dec. 31, 2018.

Originally when the mid-range Model 3 launched in October of 2018, the vehicle was priced at $45,000. Five days after its launch, Tesla increased the cost to $46,000 and held steady until Jan. 1, 2019, when it reduced the price of all its models by $2,000, offsetting the newly reduced federal tax credit. This effectively dropped the mid-range Model 3's price to $44,000, until it was reduced yet again on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, the automaker reports that the slash was made possible by eliminating its vehicle purchase referral program last month. It's not clear how much of Tesla's margin was caused by the program itself, however, several individuals were able to refer enough buyers to the brand to qualify for a free $250,000 Tesla Roadster. Though the cost burden was apparently present across the entire lineup, CEO Elon Musk specifically noted that the referral program was adding too much to the bottom line of the Model 3 in particular.

Tesla says that it is still working towards chipping away the price in order to reach its long-promised goal of $35,000.