2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition: Horsepower and Panache Overload

The exterior of the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition sees some adjustments as well. The new front bumper features larger air intakes to help the engine breathe in more air and cool the new brakes. The rear bumper has been revised to integrate quad exhaust tips. The new variant is the only Velar to receive the Satin Byron Blue exclusive paint color, with the other available colors being Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, Fuji White, and Indus Silver.

Inside the luxury has been stepped up a notch with double stitched, perforated, and quilted Windsor leather exclusive to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. There are four color combinations available, Ebony, Cirrus, Vintage Tan and Pimento. For the front seat driver and passenger, 20-way adjustable heated and cooled performance seats with memory and massage functions are standard. The steering wheel is a unique sports design which has been special contoured and features aluminum gear shift paddles. A carbon fiber package is optional to make the interior feel even sportier.

Land Rover has developed new calibrations for the AWD system, active rear locking differential, the eight-speed transmission, steering, and air suspension which are unique to the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. The AWD system features a reinforced transfer box to withstand the extra power provided by the supercharged V-8 under the hood. The AWD setup can direct up to 100 of the power to the front or rear depending on conditions to improve traction. The sound of the 5.0 liter supercharged V-8 is routed through a variable exhaust system with valves to control the sound depending on how the vehicle is being driven.

Quotable: “Developing the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the kind of task Special Vehicle Operations was made for,” said Michael van der Sande, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations. “Enhancing performance is straightforward; the challenge here was preserving the composure, capability and refinement inherent in Range Rover Velar. We’ve done this and, in the process, created an SUV that strikes a brilliant balance between go-anywhere practicality, dynamic performance and relaxing comfort – it truly is an SUV for any occasion.”

“The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition retains the all-terrain capability and comfort customers expect from a Range Rover, with an even more rewarding and engaging driving experience,” said David Pook, SVO Vehicle Dynamics Manager for Jaguar Land Rover. “The result is a composed and luxurious SUV that looks, sounds and feels unique.”

What You Need to Know: The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition brings the power and luxury from Land Rovers top SUVs to a smaller and less expensive package. Pricing and release date has yet to be confirmed.