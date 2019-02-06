Hyundai Appears to Be Working on a 340-HP Tucson N Crossover: Report

Lining up with previous reports, Hyundai is apparently preparing a high-performance N version of its Tucson compact crossover. According to Auto Express, the hot Tucson has been confirmed by company "insiders" and will do battle with vehicles like the Ford Edge ST and Volkswagen's upcoming T-Roc R.

The report also says we can expect upwards of 340 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mile-per-hour time of under six seconds from the Tucson N. That's almost double what a 2.4-liter, 181-hp, non-N Tucson puts out. The British publication's anonymous Hyundai sources say the company is "not interested in making also-ran cars with N badges on them in whatever class they compete."

The fast Tucson will also apparently serve as Hyundai N's flagship model until that "brand-changing" and "exotic" two-seat hybrid halo car materializes. "We are going to take our time with this one—because when it appears it will blow everything else away in its sector," the unnamed source allegedly told Auto Express.