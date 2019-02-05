A Blind Man Sets the Ninth-Fastest Lap Time in Top Gear's Reasonably Fast Car

Former NHS emergency first responder Dr. Amit Patel suddenly and completely lost his sight in 2013. While his life-saving days may be over, he's traded in the ambulance for a certain red Toyota GT86 from the world's most famous car show: Top Gear. Move aside James McAvoy, because Patel piloted the show's Reasonably Fast Car around the show's famous Dunsfold test track in 1:46.58, which would put him ninth on the show's celebrity leaderboard.

In addition to the significant visual handicap, Patel had to make up for the added weight of his driving instructor. Riding shotgun was Mark Watkins, a performance driving instructor with experience working with the visually impaired. "Amit was immediately natural behind the wheel," said Watkins. "What impressed me all the way through was how he was just so smooth."