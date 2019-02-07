2020 Nissan Rogue Sport: Mid-Cycle Refresh Brings Hip Looks and Semi-Autonomous Safety Tech
Nissan's Rogue Sport picks up Pro Pilot Assist and new infotainment tech for its Chicago Auto Show reveal.
Year, Make, Model: 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
Topline: Nissan's bite-sized Rogue gets a light refresh for 2020, including unique front and rear appearances, plus a suite of new safety and infotainment technologies.
What's New: For 2020, the Rogue Sport gets a new grille and headlights, part of an overall freshening of the front. The rear has also been touched up with new taillights.
Nissan Safety Shield 360 is available, as is the company's Level 2 SAE driver assist technology called Pro Pilot Assist.
A new Bose stereo is available, and Android Auto and Apple Car Play come standard.
Quotable: “Our Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan’s popular CUV lineup, slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue,” said Scott Shirley, vice president of CMM and marketing operations at Nissan North America. “We’re committed to keeping our crossover/SUV portfolio fresh.”
What to Know: The Rogue Sport is sold as the Qashqai in the rest of the world, including Canada, and is made for customers who might not want a full-size Rogue. The addition of the safety technology, including Pro Pilot Assist, gives it parity with the larger sibling of the same name, making it easier for a customer to buy based on the size they need and not the feature set.
Power is unchanged as it's delivered through a CVT to either the front wheels or all four. The engine is a 2.0-liter, DOHC four-cylinder making 141 horsepower.
It'll be available later this year. Pricing hasn't been released.
