2020 Nissan Rogue Sport: Mid-Cycle Refresh Brings Hip Looks and Semi-Autonomous Safety Tech

What's New: For 2020, the Rogue Sport gets a new grille and headlights, part of an overall freshening of the front. The rear has also been touched up with new taillights.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is available, as is the company's Level 2 SAE driver assist technology called Pro Pilot Assist.

A new Bose stereo is available, and Android Auto and Apple Car Play come standard.

Quotable: “Our Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan’s popular CUV lineup, slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue,” said Scott Shirley, vice president of CMM and marketing operations at Nissan North America. “We’re committed to keeping our crossover/SUV portfolio fresh.”