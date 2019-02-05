2019 Nissan Pathfinder Gets Outdoorsy With New Rock Creek Edition

Nissan's Pathfinder might not be as rugged as the old Xterra (or the current Asian market Terra), but it is a capable SUV that can skillfully deliver you to our campsite or adventure activity. To help emphasize the fun, outdoorsy nature of the Pathfinder, Nissan is offering a new Rock Creek Edition on the 2019 year model.

The package adds $995 to the SV or SL Pathfinder in either two- or all-wheel drive. Seven exterior colors are available, but this swanky green on the official release vehicle looks quite nice. The package includes dark 18-inch wheels, black mesh grille, black roof rails, and blacked-out door handles and outside mirrors. Also, there are black front and rear fascia accents and even a black license plate finisher. Of course, there are black 4WD badges and overfender finishes, in addition to unique badging.