General Motors Condemned by Stern Super Bowl Commercial From Canadian Labor Union

Although Unifor doesn't disclose its math, the ad claims that the billionaire bailout is equivalent to every single Canadian giving GM $300 out of their pockets, adding that such generosity is simply part of being a Canadian and it's most certainly not being reciprocated. The ad also goes on to claim that GM's Mexican operations are leaving Canadians "out in the cold," and says that the move is as "unCanadian as the vehicles they [GM] are trying to sell us [Canadians]."

Perhaps the strongest part of the message comes at the end of the 35-second video, when the narrator sums up how Unifor members feel about GM:

"You may have forgotten our generosity, but we'll never forget your greed," reads the ad. "If you want to sell her, build here."