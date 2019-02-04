Pope Francis Ditches Fancy Popemobiles, Arrives at Abu Dhabi Palace in Kia Soul

Saint John Paul the Great may have been the most traveled pope in the long history of the job, but one part of the world that he, nor any other pope in modern history has visited until now is the Arabian Peninsula. The United Arab Emirates is a nation often associated with opulent luxury, fabulous supercars, and a generally bourgeois lifestyle, but when Pope Francis rolled up to the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, he did so with great humility. Taking the cardinal virtue of temperance to the extreme, His Holiness showed up in a humble Kia Soul.

Pope Francis’ rather understated taste in cars has been noted before with the Fiat 500L that he used for getting around the U.S. back in 2015. It was the range-topping Lounge trim, but it still retails in the low- to mid-$20k range, and most definitely an incredible departure from Popemobiles of yore.