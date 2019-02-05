Refreshed 2020 Ford Super Duty Stakes Its Mighty Claim in Today's Heavy-Duty Truck Fight

The Ford F-Series has been the best-selling truck in the country for 42 years, and the biggest of the F-Series—the Super Duty—is a workhorse for the great folks of this nation who tow or haul serious loads. So without further ado, behold the refreshed 2019 Ford Super Duty.

Just three model years after the release of the all-new Super Duty, Ford is updating it with some new technology, engine options, and higher towing and payload capacity. To say that the segment is more competitive than ever would be an understatement, with the all-new Ram Heavy Duty boasting 1,000 pound-feet of torque and all-new Chevrolet Silverado HD also debuting soon.

To address the elephant in the room, Ford isn't providing horsepower and torque figures for its new truck just yet, so Ram can continue to claim the torque crown, but there are new engine options worth talking about.