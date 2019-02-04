This Creative Genius MacGyvered an RV Out of a Fire Truck, Semi, and Wrecker

An RV assembled from a mishmash of former commercial vehicles has been photographed in Texas, and needless to say, we're in love with it. The larger-than-life machine features bits and pieces from a fire truck, a semi-truck, and a heavy-duty wrecker. Facebook user and Doug Poggensee spotted the vehicle on a trip to South Padre Island, a place mostly frequented by tourists and Spring Break partygoers. Poggensee shared his photos with a vintage fire engine enthusiast group called SPAAMFAA on Facebook, or the "Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus of America."

Doug Poggensee on facebook

The contraption is built on the basis of a retired fire engine, and the vehicle's livery identifies its past owner as the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company of Denville, New Jersey, which states on social media that it operated the truck under the designation Engine 623. Texan TV station ABC South Texas tracked down the vehicle to interview the vehicle's manufacturer and driver, who turns out to be a former boat builder by the name of Brian Portman. Portman told the station that this fire truck-based camper was not, in fact, his first.

Doug Poggensee on facebook