2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition: Its Beauty Offsets the Absurdly Long Name

BMW announced a new special edition variant of the all-new 2019 M850i xDrive, and it appropriately called it the "First Edition." Unique, right? The BMW M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition will be limited a short production run of just 400 cars, and BMW confirmed to The Drive that only 200 of those are slated for the U.S., meaning that if you're interested in this mouthful of a ride, then you should act now.

For the First Edition, the automaker will premier its all-new BMW Individual "Frozen Barcelona Blue Metallic" paint finish along with the upgraded BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, which replaces the chrome on the window trim, kidney grille, and tailpipes with a matte-black finish. The limited-edition BMW also includes 20-inch M designed alloy wheels with a Y-spoke design in Jet Black, and a BMW M Carbon roof and M Carbon exterior package will be available as options on the First Edtion as well.