Volkswagen Kills Plan to Build a Hybrid Mk8 Golf GTI: Report

Due out early next year, Volkswagen's Mk8 Golf GTI will be more of an evolution of the current model rather than a radical revamp if a new report is to be believed. According to Autocar, Volkswagen has abandoned plans to make its premier warm-hatch a hybrid. Instead, it'll be sticking to an improved version of the same general hardware found on the car found in showrooms today.

Specifically, that'll comprise of an updated EA888 2.0-liter turbo engine reportedly pumping out 252 horsepower. A significant jump from the current car's 228 hp. A TCR model making 286 horses—the same output as the Mk7 model with the same name—will reportedly replace the Performance trim. More torque, a zero-to-62 time of under six seconds for the TCR, and a 155-mph top speed are also said to populate the Mk8 GTI's spec sheet. The car will also apparently continue to come with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.