Audi's Super Bowl LIII Commercial Humorously Puts E-Tron GT in the Spotlight
The luxury brand tells the big audience that one-third of all Audis will be electrified by 2025.
If you haven't heard that Audi is betting the farm on electrification, you will when you watch its Super Bowl LIII commercial. Audi’s minute-long big game spot titled "Cashew" dropped on YouTube on Friday, giving us a humorous look at the near-future of the brand.
The ad kicks off in what seems like a man's dream walking through a field with his grandfather sitting on the porch. An off-brand Ryan Reynolds embraces an off-brand Clint Eastwood, then grandpa leads the man into a barn that houses multiple cars hiding under covers.
He pulls the cover off of an Audi E-Tron GT concept and gives it to his grandson, who he must really like. The E-Tron GT is the star of the ad because “the fully-electric, four-door Gran Turismo represents the future of electric performance for the Audi brand,” according to an Audi representative in an email to The Drive.
Before our protagonist gets a chance to take the car for a spin, he jolts back in the seat confused about what’s happening. Then it cuts to him sitting in an office chair with a co-worker performing the Heimlich maneuver (very badly, but we’ll let it slide since it’s just a goofy commercial) causing a cashew to fly out of the guy’s mouth. It turns out his little E-Tron fantasy was just a near-death experience from choking on a nut in his cubicle.
The end of the ad boldly proclaims that one-third of all Audi models will be electrified by 2025 while "Spirit in the Sky" by Norman Greenbaum plays in the background. Keep an eye out for this ad when you watch the LA Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Atlanta this Sunday.
