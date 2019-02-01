Dodge Charger Hellcat Driven by 23-Year-Old Flies 150 Feet in High-Speed Crash, Police Say

While the human body is usually finished growing taller and stronger around the time the teenage years roll over into the twenties, the human brain doesn't reach maturity until around the age of 25. In a completely unrelated note: Earlier this month, a 23-year-old Wisconsin man with a 19-year-old female passenger driving a 707-horsepower Dodge Charger Hellcat flew off the road and went airborne for 150 feet before crashing, according to authorities.

According to WISC-TV of Madison and the Telegraph Herald, police said members of the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-car accident around 9:15pm off Highway 133 near Boscobel, Wisconsin on December 29th, 2018 only to discover a 2016 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, driver Colton Rutherford, and passenger Amber Friederick on their side some distance from the road. According to the press release, Rutherford had been driving west along Highway 133 at what the Telegraph Herald said the press release described as "a high rate of speed" when he drove off the road, dove into a ditch, hit a culvert, then struck a driveway embankment.

At that point, Rutherford's Charger seems to have decided to pay tribute to its ancestor on The Dukes of Hazzard, because, according to authorities, it became airborne and proceeded to fly a whopping 150 feet through the Wisconsin sky. Unlike the General Lee, however, the Hellcat couldn't quite stick the landing; the 204-mph muscle car cartwheeled several times after hitting the ground, according to officials, eventually coming to a stop on its roof.

Rutherford and Friedrick were pulled from the crashed Charger by EMS workers and taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries, according to officials. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, thought blood test results were still pending as of this article's publication. No citations had been issued as of February 1st, police said.