Parking Garage Fire at Newark Liberty Airport Burns 17 Cars to a Crisp

Anybody in the northeast who's ventured outside in the past few days will have been wanting for a little heat but this seems like overkill.

A massive fire laid waste to a total of 17 cars on a Newark Liberty International Airport parking structure on Thursday morning, reports NBC New York. No injuries have been reported and airport operations remain unaffected, per the Port Authority. According to police, 15 of the burnt vehicles were totaled and while the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, it is suspected to be caused by one of the now-charred cars.