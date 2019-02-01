This Unassuming 1972 Ford Econoline for Sale Is Packing a Built 5.0L V-8

It’s a 1972 Ford E-100 windowless cargo van hiding a secret under its stubby little hood. This second-gen Econoline was available with one of two inline-six engines or a 5.0-liter Windsor V-8, and this one has a 5.0, but not the original one. Instead, it’s a more modern high-output V-8 with electronic fuel injection that’s been built by L&R Engines in Santa Fe Springs, California. You may recognize L&R as the shop that built the engines on the TV series Overhaulin’.

The 5.0-liter HO is a Windsor engine in the same vein as the one that might have originally powered this Econoline, but it's considerably newer. The HO variant saw duty in a wide range of Ford products from the '80s through the early 2000s including the Mustang, Explorer, and Thunderbird. The version in this van has the GT-40 head option which was standard on the 1993-1995 Mustang Cobra and made 390 horsepower. Modifications include Hooker headers, dual exhaust with Porter mufflers, and more.