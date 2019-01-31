Uber Withdraws From Barcelona Following Violent Pushback From Taxi Drivers

Uber is suspending ride-hailing service in Barcelona, where the company has faced fierce opposition from local taxi drivers. New regulations are the reason for the withdrawal, an Uber blog post said Thursday.

The suspension of Uber service in Barcelona coincides with the implementation of new restrictions on for-hire vehicles operating in the Spanish city, and the wider region of Catalonia. The rules require a minimum 15-minute wait between a ride being booked and the passenger being picked up. Cars are also no longer allowed to circulate freely in between trips, requiring them to go back to a base such as a parking lot or garage to wait for new fares.

In its blog post, Uber said the new rules were "totally incompatible with the immediacy of on-demand services" such as its own. Cabify, another ride-hailing service with a presence in Barcelona, also suspended operations in response to the new rules. In a statement to Reuters, the company said the local government had "given in to the demands of the taxi sector, seriously hurting citizens' interests."