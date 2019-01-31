Koenigsegg Prepping $1.1M 'CO2-Neutral' Supercar With Freevalve Tech

Christian von Koenigsegg, namesake of the Swedish supercar manufacturer, revealed in an interview published Thursday that his company has a $1.1 million supercar coming in 2020, which will feature a near-zero-emissions internal combustion engine.

This vehicle will occupy a new, unspecified market segment. Potentially, it could be the vehicle Koenigsegg and its newly-announced partner NEVS use to secure what Christian described Tuesday as "an untapped market segment."

"It's a different volume, a different segment of car, where we're seeing a gap which exists in the market," Koenigsegg said of his company's next car in an interview with Top Gear. The Swede declined to specify this market segment by stating, "That'd give away too much."

This vehicle could also catapult traditionally low-volume Koenigsegg into a larger market by boosting manufacturing to three-digit production numbers each year, which would allow it to capitalize on its notoriety.

"We've been looking to expand our offering because basically, our brand has outgrown our production volumes by quite a big margin. We have several years of delivery time on the super-exclusive hypercars we're building today," he continued. "But we do think if we make a super-exclusive, custom built supercar at a slightly lower price—that's the €1 million [$1.1 million USD] mark—we could get the volumes into the hundreds."

Koenigsegg will continue to utilize hybridization in this model, as it has with vehicles like the Regera, but the vehicle's emphasis will still be on its internal combustion engine, which Koenigsegg says will be sustainable.

"Our ambition is that this car will be completely CO2 neutral," Koenigsegg proclaimed. "Given the Freevalve technology, we can actually cold-start the car on pure alcohol, down to minus 30 degrees Celsius, so there's no need for any fossil fuel mix then. The idea is to prove to the world that even a combustion engine can be completely CO2 neutral."