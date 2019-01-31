Hyundai Super Bowl Ad Says Car Shopping Is Worse Than a Vegan Dinner Party

The featured couple gets in the elevator and on the way to their car shopping experience, but while doing so, they pass globally hated scenes and scenarios. A few of the floors include a root canal, jury duty, and our personal favorite, a vegan dinner party where "beet loaf," something that we hope isn't a real thing, is being served. When the car shoppers finally get to their floor, they see a typical car lot with lots of banners, loud music, and inflatable tube men.

Then our car shoppers tell Bateman that they’re actually shopping for a Hyundai with the Hyundai Shopper Assurance program that’s been around with participating dealers since early 2018. Shopper Assurance uses four main elements: transparent pricing meaning it shows the actual price of the car after incentives and dealer discounts; a flexible test drive which allows for Hyundais to be delivered to the location of your choosing for a test drive; a streamlined purchase which is basically just doing a lot of the paperwork ahead of time so you can spend less time at the dealership; and a three-day, worry-free exchange which is pretty self-explanatory.

Even if you didn't need the humor to comprehend the Shopper Assurance program, this ad fits in with the rest of the laughable lot that's set to air this Sunday.