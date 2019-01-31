Tesla 'Might' Reveal its All-Electric Pickup Truck This Summer

After posting its second consecutive profitable quarter, Tesla held its respective earnings call to discuss the current status of the company and its visions moving towards the future. CEO Elon Musk was the largely the center of the call and spoke of several "very exciting initiatives" that Tesla had in the works; one of which is the Tesla pickup, which "might" be ready for a summer reveal.

Tesla is slated to reveal its Model Y on March 15th, meaning that a summertime showing of the pickup would place Tesla with two back-to-back product reveals. This seems unlikely but isn't unheard of with Tesla. When the automaker revealed its all-electric Semi, it also brought the next-generation Roadster alongside for an Apple-esque "one more thing" reveal. Perhaps Tesla may delay the unveiling of the Model Y to align with the reveal of the pickup.

Tesla previously mentioned that it would build its pickup directly after it launches the Model Y, which is set to go into production in early 2020.