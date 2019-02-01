Set of Bugatti Veyron Wheels and Tires Pop Up on eBay for $100,000

A quartet of wheels and tires for a Bugatti Veyron has surfaced on eBay for the price of $100,000...with free shipping.

The set is sold by a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based eBay user by the name of genuinewheel, who has a reputable seller feedback rating. They claim that waiting for replacement wheels from Bugatti can take up to a year and cost $150,000, as opposed to buying their set and having them delivered in days.

Closeup photos of the wheels show Bugatti's trademark "EB" stamp, and "Made in Italy" markings. Though these wheels would be expensive to counterfeit, the markings do not inherently rule out the possibility of these being knockoffs.