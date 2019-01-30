Pennsylvania Man Handcuffs Wife in Car While He's at Work So She Won't Cheat

A pair of handcuffs, I'm told, can sometimes be used by couples to spice things up in the bedroom and deepen romance. Something tells us this isn't one of those times. According to AP News, Pennsylvania man James VanHorn has been charged with false imprisonment after handcuffing his wife inside his car "numerous times" over concerns of infidelity.

Last Wednesday, police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania responded to reports of a "handcuffed" woman trapped inside a car in need of assistance. When they arrived, the woman was found with a "metal device" shackling her ankle to the underside of one of the vehicle's front seats. She told the cops that her husband had locked her in the car while he went to work and that this wasn't the first time this had happened in the past six months.