Woman Rams Toyota Yaris Into Building Lobby, Narrowly Avoids People Before Crashing Into Pool

A 36-year-old woman from Ontario has been arrested and charged after emergency crews removed her Toyota Yaris from a community pool last Friday. Police just released video footage of the incident which shows the woman driving the car through the inside of a building and causing a significant amount of damage.

Cameras at the Courtice Community Centre Pool captured the moment when the driver went on an ill-intentioned joy ride. The vehicle swiftly threaded-the-needle to avoid the pedestrian barriers in front of the lobby doors, and she then continued to gain momentum while narrowly missing an individual who was about to enter the building. Though only several seconds long, the last half of the clip shows the Yaris actually causing the damage; successfully smashing through the glass doors and sending debris flying across the lobby.