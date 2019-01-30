Watch a 1963 Jeep Gladiator Turn 57 Years Younger in Super Bowl LIII Ad

The Jeep SJ platform was in production from 1963 all the way through 1991. It was used for the bigger Jeeps in the family and has featured nameplates such as the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Cherokee, and even multiple military-spec Jeeps. As for its history as a pickup, it was the foundation for the Gladiator from 1963-1971 and went on when the name changed to the “J-Series” from 1972-1988 before ultimately being replaced by the MJ Comanche as the sole Jeep truck.

Now the Jeep pickup is back with a bang in the form of the new 2020 Gladiator. It’s big, it’s boxy, and it makes no apologies for its sheer Jeep-ness and that’s what people love about it. The new Gladiator is expected to hit dealers in the second quarter of 2019, but the old Gladiator like the one you see in the ad might be available now at your local junkyard.