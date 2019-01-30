Watch a 1963 Jeep Gladiator Turn 57 Years Younger in Super Bowl LIII Ad
SJ, meet JT.
Jeep has finally given the people what they want: a Wrangler-based pickup truck. The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator (or “JT” if you want to say it the cool Jeep way) was unveiled in all its glory at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November and now it will be advertised for the world to see during Super Bowl LIII.
For those who are unaware that “Gladiator” is actually a very old Jeep name, we see a classic, but derelict 1963 Jeep Gladiator SJ pickup put in a crusher. However, the truck overcomes its seemingly mortal fate by transforming into a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon which apparently is tougher than a car crusher. Don’t try this at home.
The Jeep SJ platform was in production from 1963 all the way through 1991. It was used for the bigger Jeeps in the family and has featured nameplates such as the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Cherokee, and even multiple military-spec Jeeps. As for its history as a pickup, it was the foundation for the Gladiator from 1963-1971 and went on when the name changed to the “J-Series” from 1972-1988 before ultimately being replaced by the MJ Comanche as the sole Jeep truck.
Now the Jeep pickup is back with a bang in the form of the new 2020 Gladiator. It’s big, it’s boxy, and it makes no apologies for its sheer Jeep-ness and that’s what people love about it. The new Gladiator is expected to hit dealers in the second quarter of 2019, but the old Gladiator like the one you see in the ad might be available now at your local junkyard.
- RELATED2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck: Everything You Need to Know, and Then SomeThe spirit of a Wrangler, the convenience of a four-door pickup, and a six-speed manual transmission. What more could a good human want?READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Raptor-Fighting Jeep Gladiator Hercules Is Under Development: ReportWill Ford's Baja-blasting performance truck get competition from the kings of off-road?READ NOW
- RELATEDGladiators, Wranglers, and Rams: Talking Pickup Trucks with Jeep North America Boss Tim KuniskisThe head of Jeep in North America opens up about the new Jeep truck's competitors and capabilities—and his favorite feature on the new rig.READ NOW
- RELATEDWe Wasted Our Day by Playing With the New Jeep Gladiator ConfiguratorIf you're wondering why things have been slow today...well, we've been a little preoccupied.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Jeep Gladiator: Outrageous Dealer Markup and Possible Release DateAfter contacting several Jeep dealerships in the area, one thing became clear.READ NOW