The Average Steering Wheel Is 4 Times Filthier Than a Public Toilet Seat: Study

Ready for another study that highlights how filthy and horrible we all are? According to a recent test conducted by CarRentals.com, the insides of our cars are absolutely disgusting.

The outlet surveyed 1,000 American motorists about how often they wash and sanitize their car's interiors. Surprise, surprise—it doesn't happen very often. A good 32 percent of respondents said they only clean the inside of their vehicles once a year while 12 percent admitted to never cleaning their interiors.

If you happen to be part of the sizable group of drivers who don't scrub their dashboards as much as they probably should, you may want to grab some disinfectant wipes and get to work. The study reveals some alarming facts about just how many germs get built up on your car interior's touch points. At 629 bacteria per square centimeter, also known as colony-forming units or CFU, the average steering wheel is over six times dirtier than your phone screen, plays host to double the filth found on public elevator buttons, and most revoltingly, is four times grimier than a public toilet seat.

Despite this, 20 percent of those surveyed reported eating in their car on a weekly basis. Animals, the lot of ya.