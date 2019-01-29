Koenigsegg Turns to Saab Successor NEVS to Expand Market Reach

Koenigsegg is partnering with NEVS, the Chinese-backed firm that bought the remains of Saab after the Swedish automaker's bankruptcy. The partnership will pave the way for Koenigsegg to build cars in higher volumes and will give NEVS access to technology developed by Koenigsegg.

NEVS will invest €150 million ($171 million at current exchange rates) in Koenigsegg, taking a 20-percent stake in the supercar maker. The two companies, which have worked together previously on other projects, will also form a joint venture. NEVS will contribute an additional $150 million and take a 65-percent stake while Koenigsegg will get the remaining 35 percent and contribute primarily with "intellectual property, technology licenses, and product design," according to an NEVS press release.

"This partnership will create the best conditions for Koenigsegg to accelerate growth in the hypercar market, as well as enabling us to break ground into an untapped market segment together with NEVS," Koenigsegg founder Christian von Koenigsegg said in a statement.

It's unclear what that "untapped market segment" will be, but considering that Koenigsegg currently makes cars in small volumes, even compared to other low-production supercar builders like Ferrari and Lamborghini, the company seems to have room for growth. Christian von Koenigsegg has said the Tesla Roadster caught him off-guard, so perhaps the NEVS partnership is part of his plan to fight back. Koenigsegg has also developed technology, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain for its Regera supercar, that could be relevant to NEVS.