Massachusetts Road Rage Incident Ends with Man Clinging to Car's Hood at 70 MPH

In a vibrant portrait of the all-American pastime of road rage, a Massachusetts man has been charged with assault after fleeing a confrontation with the other driver clinging to the hood of his car, reaching speeds of 70 mph on the highway before being boxed in by traffic and stopped by a gun-wielding Good Samaritan—all while shocked commuters caught the whole thing on camera.

According to CBS Boston, the dramatic scene unfolded during rush hour on Friday afternoon on the Mass Pike in the town of Weston. The Mass Pike doubles as the tail end of the nation-spanning I-90; it's also the main east-west artery in the state and sees heavy traffic daily. All this to say it's an unsurprising place for something like this to go down, and that's before you factor in Massachusetts drivers' less-than-stellar reputation.

Police say 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald and 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski were both driving west around 4:30 pm when they were involved in a "minor, side-swipe collision." Kamrowski reportedly stopped in the left lane—a big no-no for safety and traffic reasons—and got out to talk to Fitzgerald, who was still in the driver's seat of his Infiniti QX70.

Things quickly got heated; Fitzgerald's lawyer claims the older man was being aggressive, while Kamrowski told reporters he thought Fitzgerald was going to flee. In any case, the report says Kamrowski grabbed a metal water bottle out of the Infiniti "before taking a position in front of that vehicle." Fitzgerald called his bluff and hit the gas, Kamrowski leapt onto the hood, and they were off to the races. The full video must be seen.