Majority of Germans Support Speed Limits on the Entire Autobahn: Poll

While most of our readers would likely be opposed to putting an end to the unrestricted autobahn, the majority of actual German citizens don't seem to agree. According to an Emnid institute poll highlighted by Reuters, 52 percent of Germans surveyed said they'd be in favor of a 75 to 87-mile-per-hour speed autobahn speed limit. Meanwhile, 46 percent were against such regulations.

Last week, a government committee proposal suggested the country impose an 80-mph speed limit on all sections of the famous unrestricted highway network in hopes of curbing emissions and complying with the Paris Climate Agreement. And while the public seems to narrowly approve, among those opposed to such a change is Transport Minister and Bavarian conservative Andreas Scheuer.

"The principle of freedom has proven itself," Scheuer told German tabloid Bild am Sonntag. "Whoever wants to drive 120 can drive 120, and those who want to go faster can do that too. Why this constant micromanagement?"