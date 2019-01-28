Watch Famed Test Driver Valentino Balboni Take the Lamborghini Urus Off-Road

Valentino Balboni is one of the most significant figures in Lamborghini's history. Starting as a mechanic's apprentice in the late 1960s, Balboni rose to become the company's chief test driver for decades, wringing out every notable performance machine to leave the gates of Sant'Agata Bolognese. So what does he think of the Lamborghini Urus?

A recent upload from the YouTube channel DailyDrivenExotics has the show's host, Damon Fryer, meet up with Balboni to ride shotgun as the legendary driver puts a brand-new Urus SUV through its off-road paces.

Balboni helped develop so many important models during his time at Lamborghini; his mark is left on everything Countach to the Murciélago. Though Balboni is no longer a full-time employee of the manufacturer, his name is still synonymous with it. Lamborghini officially honored him in 2009 by creating the Valentino Balboni edition Gallardo. The Balboni edition was significant in being the only rear-wheel-drive variant of the Gallardo, and production was capped out at 250 units.