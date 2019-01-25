Vin Diesel Is Putting Together a Female Fast & Furious Spinoff

With the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw spinoff due out this August and the ninth and tenth mainline movies scheduled for 2020 and 2021, the people behind the Fast & Furious franchise have a busy few years ahead of them. It appears the car-themed action empire's got another proverbial patty on the grill as star Vin Diesel has now confirmed a female Fast spinoff, presumably in the same spirit as 2016's Ghostbusters remake and Ocean's 8.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel announced the existence of three different spinoffs for the franchise and that the female-led one would be conceived by a trio of female screenwriters: Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. According to Comic Book, Roberson-Dworet's CV includes 2018's Tomb Raider and the upcoming Captain Marvel movie while Perlman was credited with co-writing Guardians of the Galaxy and is slated to pen the upcoming Black Widow solo flick. If anyone knows female-driven action blockbusters, it's this crew right here.