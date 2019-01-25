Vin Diesel Is Putting Together a Female Fast & Furious Spinoff
Fast & Furious 9, meanwhile, will start shooting in London next month.
With the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw spinoff due out this August and the ninth and tenth mainline movies scheduled for 2020 and 2021, the people behind the Fast & Furious franchise have a busy few years ahead of them. It appears the car-themed action empire's got another proverbial patty on the grill as star Vin Diesel has now confirmed a female Fast spinoff, presumably in the same spirit as 2016's Ghostbusters remake and Ocean's 8.
Taking to Instagram, Diesel announced the existence of three different spinoffs for the franchise and that the female-led one would be conceived by a trio of female screenwriters: Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. According to Comic Book, Roberson-Dworet's CV includes 2018's Tomb Raider and the upcoming Captain Marvel movie while Perlman was credited with co-writing Guardians of the Galaxy and is slated to pen the upcoming Black Widow solo flick. If anyone knows female-driven action blockbusters, it's this crew right here.
As for faces we'll actually end up seeing on screen, no actresses have been confirmed to star as of yet but we'll eat our hats if Michelle Rodriguez doesn't feature prominently on this movie's posters. Series regulars Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster may also appear especially considering the latter is already confirmed for a surprising Fast 9 comeback. Brewster's character was previously presumed retired after her on-screen husband Paul Walker's untimely 2016 death.
Speaking of Fast 9, Diesel also announced on the 'Gram that production for that flick will start next month in London. It's scheduled for an April 2020 release and will be continued with a tenth installment come April 2021. Fast 10 will apparently be the last movie in the saga, according to Digital Spy.
The Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, now officially titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teaming up against a villainous Idris Elba. It'll be in theaters Aug. 2, 2019.
- RELATEDIdris Elba Will Play the Villain in Upcoming Fast & Furious SpinoffHe joins Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Vanessa Kirby.READ NOW
- RELATEDA Fast & Furious Animated Netflix Series Will Soon Be a ThingPutting the car in cartoon.READ NOW
- RELATEDDocumentary on Fast and Furious Star Paul Walker Coming This SummerFollowing his untimely death, I Am Paul Walker will detail the late actor's movie career, passion for marine biology, and philanthropy.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan 350Z from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is Selling for $134,000Even a gaijin like you can become the Drift King if you have dough.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Fast and the Furious Movies Are to Blame for Speeding TicketsThere is a correlation between the movies being released and motorists getting pulled over.READ NOW