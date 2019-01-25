Watch This Clueless Driver Clear Her Windshield of Snow on a Busy Interstate

While the woman has yet to be identified, she does provide the rest of us with a very important lesson to learn from. First, don't drive your car if the windshield is covered in snow. The lesson essentially ends there, but if you somehow happen to follow in her misguided footsteps, make sure you stop your car immediately and remove it before nearing any kind of freeway, highway, or other highly populated and vehicle-prone areas.

Ultimately, the inherent comedy here can only be mined because there weren't any bystanders who were injured by this baffling life choice. Driving already requires enough focus and motor skills enough for a complete lack of visibility and distracting brush task to complicate it even further.

At the very least, make sure you can actually see where you're going.