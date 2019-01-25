2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition Debuts Deep in the Heart of Texas
If 'Walker Texas Ranger' made a comeback, this is exactly what he would drive.
Ram revealed a new variant of its two-week-old Ram Heavy Duty at the 2019 Houston Auto Show: the Laramie Longhorn Edition. The detail-clad pickup boasts a Southwestern theme as strong as the Rio Grande's current and as flamboyant as "Walker Texas Ranger's" fashion style, whom, by the way, also drove a Ram.
The all-new truck aims to add a pinch of flavor to the normal Laramie trim, which already features a plethora of premium materials like soft leathers and aluminum accents. The Longhorn variant expands on that with real wood throughout the cabin, full-grain leather seats, satin warm-chrome accents with brushed-nickel metal badges, and the word "Longhorn" branded on the strip of wood above the glovebox compartment just like if it were cattle. As if that wasn't enough, a new alligator skin-embossed surface covers the center console, instrument panel, seats, and door-panel inserts. Because, yeehaw!
While most of the Laramie Longhorn's refinements are designed to pamper high-end cowboys while they traverse the great State of Texas, the exterior of the four- or six-wheeled behemoth also gets some love. The front fascia basically gets bathed in chrome, covering everything from the grille to the LED adaptive headlights, while the tow hooks, wheel flares, and side steps also get the same shiny treatment.
A variety of trim-specific, single- or dual-tone exterior colors and wheel designs are also available—all of them with the iconic belt-buckle badging that continues to adorn the side of the Laramie Longhorn trim.
Under the hood, you'll find the same two engines offered in the traditional 2500 and 3500 models, with the mighty 6.7-liter V8 Cummins turbodiesel leading the charge with 400 horsepower and a whopping 1,000 pound-feet of torque. The gasoline Hemi also gets the job done, with the 6.4-liter V-8 gets putting out 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque while paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Both engines can be had in single- or dual-rear-wheel configurations.
Pricing has yet to be released, and the Ram Heavy Duty is expected to go on sale later this year.
- RELATED2019 Ram Heavy Duty: Out Tows, Out Powers, and Out Works the CompetitionA new 6.7-liter Cummins diesel cranks out an earth-moving 1,000 pound-feet of torque.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram Heavy Duty Sport Debuts With Monochromatic Bodywork and Same 1,000 LB-FT of TorqueFor those who might want a more subtle look on their new Ram HD, this is just the solution they're looking for.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram Power Wagon: Capable Off-Road Muscle, 'Nuff SaidThe intimidating all-new pickup has a new winch, new technology, but the same go-anywhere capability.READ NOW