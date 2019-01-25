2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition Debuts Deep in the Heart of Texas

Ram revealed a new variant of its two-week-old Ram Heavy Duty at the 2019 Houston Auto Show: the Laramie Longhorn Edition. The detail-clad pickup boasts a Southwestern theme as strong as the Rio Grande's current and as flamboyant as "Walker Texas Ranger's" fashion style, whom, by the way, also drove a Ram.

The all-new truck aims to add a pinch of flavor to the normal Laramie trim, which already features a plethora of premium materials like soft leathers and aluminum accents. The Longhorn variant expands on that with real wood throughout the cabin, full-grain leather seats, satin warm-chrome accents with brushed-nickel metal badges, and the word "Longhorn" branded on the strip of wood above the glovebox compartment just like if it were cattle. As if that wasn't enough, a new alligator skin-embossed surface covers the center console, instrument panel, seats, and door-panel inserts. Because, yeehaw!