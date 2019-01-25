You Can Spec Your $3.3M Aston Martin Valkyrie With 24K Gold Paint

"This is simply the best car in the world if you want something bespoke and we are really pushing the boundaries to match the dreams of our customers," said Aston Martin's Executive Vice President Marek Reichman. "Every single element of this hypercar, including its performance, can be personalized. The materials are very much about science, the art of creativity and the ability to create a unique solution that doesn't detract from this exceptional car's performance capability."

Customization of every Valkyrie buyer's vehicle will be handled in a virtual reality configurator at Aston Martin's headquarters in Gaydon. Clients will be able to tweak options on the fly so they may be sure that their $3.3 million hypercar is exactly to their preference, and that the expenditure won't leave them underwhelmed.

Road-bound Valkyries can be specified in four base paint colors: Slipstream Green, Liquid Petroleum, Ethanol Silver, and Maximum Orange. As standard, each of these colors feature an engine cover painted gloss black for contrast, but this can be stripped back to a lacquered carbon fiber. On the contrary, those that want more black instead of less can ask that the textured silver exhaust be blacked out.