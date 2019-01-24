Toyota Is Discontinuing the Cheap and Cheerful Yaris Hatchback for 2019

The surprisingly good three-box sedan Yaris (a car formerly known as the Yaris iA or Scion iA), however, soldiers on. That car, if you weren't aware, is little more than a rebadged and reskinned Mazda2. It starts at $15,450, almost two C-notes less than the now-defunct hatch.

Starting at $15,635, the Yaris Liftback sits in Toyota showrooms as one of the cheapest new cars money could buy. Turns out, the little 'Yota may have been doing a little too much sitting and not enough moving since Toyota is killing off the hatchback subcompact in the U.S. for the 2019 model year, a company spokeswoman confirmed to CarsDirect .

In its current form, the Yaris hatchback has been around since the beginning of the decade. Couple that with consumer tastes that favor bigger and taller vehicles even in the economy subcompact space and the news of this car's demise isn't all that surprising.

However, this may not be the last we see of it as the Toyota rep went on to tell CarsDirect, "Additionally, we’re working on something new for model year 2020 and look forward to seeing you at the New York Auto Show for more details." Lifted Yaris crossover à la Ford Ecosport, anyone? Regardless of what "something new" ends up being, the New York Auto Show is scheduled for late April.

In the meantime, those looking for cheap, trunkless, Japanese transportation will have to make do with the Honda Fit or Nissan's Versa Note.