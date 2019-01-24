992-Gen Porsche 911 GT3 Will be Naturally Aspirated, Get an Optional Manual Gearbox: Report

Flying in the face of multiple previous reports that Porsche's next 911 GT3 would go turbo, 911 boss August Achleitner says the 992-based track variant will stick with the beloved recipe of rear-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated flat-six that revs to at least 9,000 rpm. Thank God.

Speaking to Australia's Wheels at the recent Carrera S launch, Achleitner says the 992 GT3 will use essentially the same 4.0-liter engine found in the current car albeit revised to make 523 horsepower, just 3 more than the current GT3 RS's 520. The slight power boost may come in the form of an equally slight growth in displacement. "It could get a small increase," said Achleitner.

While the current GT3's 3,996-cc engine rounds up to 4.0 liters on the brochure, don't expect any displacement increases to budge that headline capacity figure. The report points to the GT3 R race car's 4,000-cc, 549-horsepower motor as a likely candidate with Achleitner then confirming that the engine in the upcoming GT3 RS would be "closely linked" to the racing mill. This would make it, by a slight margin, the biggest production 911 engine to date.