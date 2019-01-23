Tesla Model 3 KBB Values Skyrocket After Federal Tax Credits Slashed: Report

Late last year Tesla announced that it'd become the first automaker to surpass the 200,000-vehicle mark the Federal Government imposed on automakers eligible to offer customers a $7,500 federal tax credit. As of Jan. 1, 2019, customers who buy any Tesla vehicle will only receive a $3,750 federal tax credit, which according to some, has made their KBB resale values go up.

Several owners of Model 3 sedans, arguably Tesla's best-selling vehicle, have taken to social media and enthusiast forums to share their recent findings. In a nutshell, several folks claim that thanks to the recent reduction of the federal tax credit, their vehicles are now worth more. The premise is that because the "barrier" to acquire a Model 3 is now considerably higher, residual values of vehicles that initially received the $7,500 credit have been increased to match those of current Model 3s.

As this tweet by "Steve Jobs" (obviously a parody account) below claims, the "private party value" assigned by KBB to that specific Model 3 is now $49,293, when the fake Jobs claims it was $47,000 prior to the tax credit kerfuffle.