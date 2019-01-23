Up Close and Intimately Personal With the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition

Visitors to the 2019 Houston Auto Show were given a treat from Aston Martin. The brand brought their new DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition to show off to the crowd in one of the country's largest energy cities. The Drive got up close and personal with the latest fast Aston, and it's a beaut.

Functionally, the DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer is just a normal DBS Superleggera, which means it's powered by a turbocharged V-12 making 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The run to 60 miles per hour takes 3.2 seconds, and the top speed is north of 200 mph.

The visual bits are the most stunning, with the exterior paint wearing a shade called Monaco Black. Monaco in person is a stunning color, with red metallic flake giving the car an elegant tint. Red accents are the name of the game, with the stitching on the interior, brake calipers, and even the tire lettering dressed in the scarlet tone.