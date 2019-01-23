Up Close and Intimately Personal With the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition
Aston Martin created the sinister special edition to celebrate its relationship with the famed watchmaker.
Visitors to the 2019 Houston Auto Show were given a treat from Aston Martin. The brand brought their new DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition to show off to the crowd in one of the country's largest energy cities. The Drive got up close and personal with the latest fast Aston, and it's a beaut.
Functionally, the DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer is just a normal DBS Superleggera, which means it's powered by a turbocharged V-12 making 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The run to 60 miles per hour takes 3.2 seconds, and the top speed is north of 200 mph.
The visual bits are the most stunning, with the exterior paint wearing a shade called Monaco Black. Monaco in person is a stunning color, with red metallic flake giving the car an elegant tint. Red accents are the name of the game, with the stitching on the interior, brake calipers, and even the tire lettering dressed in the scarlet tone.
The carbon fiber exterior elements, such as the roof and rear wing, are finished in matte rather than gloss. The interior, meanwhile, features crushed carbon, which creates an incredible effect without the traditional weave that we're used to.
All of the Aston Martin badging is murdered out carbon, and there are a few TAG Heuer logos inside and out that are red. Even if you aren't a fan of the watch brand and logos, the overall color scheme is something that Darth Vader would drive over James Bond.
"Many of our customers are also watch collectors," said Laura Schwab, Aston Martin of The Americas president. "The common thread is an absolute obsession for precision in engineering. Partnerships help us to tell the story of our brand, and now having physical representations—through the watch and the car—bring that to life."
At a hair under $400,000, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition isn't the least expensive Aston you can buy, but can you really put a price on looking good?
