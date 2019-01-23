2020 Lincoln Aviator Starts Near $52,000 and Can be Optioned to Imposing $90K

The final detail of the all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator that we’ve been waiting to hear is pricing. Those details are finally out and we now know that the starting price of Lincoln’s new SUV is $52,195 including destination and delivery charges. That puts it in the same neighborhood as three-row luxury SUV competitors like the Audi Q7 and the Land Rover Discovery.

As per usual in the luxury car world, the price can go much higher from there. The mid-range Reserve model is $57,285 and upgrading to the Grand Touring hybrid model will set you back at least $69,895. Getting into the upper crust of the Aviator range with the Black Label model costs $78,790 and the range-topping Black Label Grand Touring starts all the way up at $88,895. By the time you get to the Black Label Grand Touring, there aren’t a lot of options left to choose from, but if you add the fancy Chroma Caviar Dark Gray paint and the tow package, a fully-loaded model goes all the way up to $91,145.

These prices might sound steep for a Ford Explorer-based Lincoln crossover, but let’s recap what you’re getting. The base engine is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque and upgrading to the hybrid variant of that engine in the Grand Touring model yields 450 hp and 600 lb-ft of twist. In terms of design, comfort, and convenience, the Aviator takes a lot of cues from its big brother, the Navigator, which is a very good thing.

If a $90K mid-size Lincoln SUV sounds crazy, remember that we live in the age of the Navigator with a six-digit price tag that a lot of people are happy to pay. "Customers can place their orders next month with their preferred Lincoln Dealer, with deliveries starting in the summer," said a Lincoln representative in an email to The Drive.