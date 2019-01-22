Porsche Exclusive Will Cater to Even the Most Demanding 992-Gen 911 Buyers

Porsche has spent the last few weeks building hype for its 992-generation 911 sports car, and the latest entry in this campaign comes courtesy of the brand's Exclusive Maufaktur division. A post on Porsche's official Facebook page displays a selection of photos showcasing options that prospective customers will be able to add to their 911 if they so choose, straight from the factory—for an added cost, of course.

The particular 992 Porsche has chosen to show off is a mid-range Carrera 4S model. Its biggest distinction from the standard model is a bare carbon roof, which both adds a dark accent to the car's Chalk Gray paint and reduces vehicle weight up top. This 992 also gets carbon fiber mirror covers to match the roof. Other exterior features include smoked headlights and blacked out 911 Carrera badging.